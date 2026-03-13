MasterCraft Adds The Boat Shack to Dealer Network

MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. subsidiary and towboat brand, announced that The Boat Shack will join the MasterCraft dealer network with a new location in Idaho Falls.

The Boat Shack has served the Utah boating community since 2009 and, with a loyal customer base and valued reputation in the area, will now expand into eastern Idaho.

“Adding The Boat Shack to the MasterCraft family is an exciting step for us,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft, in a news release. “They’ve earned the trust of the Idaho boating community through years of dedication and integrity. That shared commitment to quality and customer care makes this partnership a natural fit, and we know the team led by Tim and Pete will represent our brand with the same level of excellence.”

Located in Idaho Falls, the surrounding area is built for boating. With this partnership, The Boat Shack will offer new and pre-owned boat sales, certified service, a fully stocked parts department and a pro shop featuring gear and accessories to support the entire on-water lifestyle, according to the company.

“Joining forces with MasterCraft and expanding to Idaho is an exciting step forward for our customers, employees, and local community we serve,” said Pete Lowe, Owner of The Boat Shack, in the release. “We pride ourselves on constantly improving, and with this partnership, we want to make waves – empowering our team to deliver an even higher level of service and support, from sales and customization to service and long-term ownership.”

To celebrate the partnership, The Boat Shack will host an open house on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the company, inviting current and new customers to stop by for giveaways, food and significant savings on gear and pro shop items while getting an up-close look at the latest MasterCraft lineup.