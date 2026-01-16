SeaWide Distribution to host 2026 Expo in Florida

The StaffJanuary 16, 2026
SeaWide Expo logo

SeaWide Distribution will host its 2026 Expo for the marine and RV industries January 20-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The industry-only trade show brings marine customers and suppliers together to build meaningful relationships, take part in educational sessions and discover new products and services.

“With Expo kicking off very soon, we’re excited to welcome our customers, supplier partners and industry colleagues,” said Bill Rogers, president of SeaWide. “We’re anticipating record growth in participation from both customers and suppliers this year, reflecting positive momentum across the RV and marine markets. The Expo continues to bring customers and suppliers together to support shared business goals while also offering a strong educational program, [and] time to connect and enjoy the experience. We sincerely thank our partners for their support and look forward to hosting an engaging and rewarding event for everyone.”

The Expo begins with Marine University and NMEA Certification sessions, offering hands-on education focused on business improvement, product and category training and proven selling best practices. That evening, the exhibit floor opens, featuring hundreds of suppliers and brands along with a dynamic new product showcase offering promotions and special pricing. A full day of exhibits follows, and the event concludes with a closing reception that combines entertainment with opportunities to relax and network.

“We look forward to this event to kick off the new year with connection, education and community,” said Kendra Hill, events manager of SeaWide. “We are happy to be back in Florida, a favorite amongst all the locations we select to host the Expo. This year, we will take the show to new heights and continue to help our dealers and suppliers grow their businesses. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

