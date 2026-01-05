Hanse Yachts appoints CFO as CEO steps down

German sailing yacht and motorboat manufacturer Hanse Yachts AG has announced a management realignment, returning to a dual co-CEO leadership structure.

The company’s Supervisory Board has appointed Holger Passauer as chief financial officer, effective immediately. A new chief executive officer will be announced at the beginning of the year, following the departure of former CEO Hanjo Runde.

Andreas Müller, CEO of S.D.L. Süddeutsche Leasing AG, said the company is “now on the right track.” The company also stated that investments in personnel expansion will be made in the near future.

Passauer is the first representative of the future management team. In addition to finance, he is responsible for production and human resources at Hanse Yachts. He brings production and efficiency improvement expertise from the automotive industry.

“I am looking forward to the new tasks that lie ahead of me at HanseYachts,” Passauer said. “Together with the new CEO and the entire team, I will do everything in my power to ensure that high-quality boat building from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has an economic future.”

At boot Düsseldorf, the world’s largest boat show scheduled for January 2026, Hanse Yachts will present three yachts, including the flagship Hanse 590, the Hanse 460 and the Hanse 360.