Hanse Yachts adds dealer partner

HanseYachts has announced the appointment of Riginos Yachts as its new dealer for the Fjord and Sealine yacht brands in Greece.

With their long-standing reputation for professionalism, service excellence and deep understanding of the Greek market, Riginos Yachts will be a valuable partner in representing the Fjord and Sealine brands,” said Maxim Neumann, vice president of sales, Hanse Yachts. “We are confident that this collaboration will contribute significantly to our continued success in the region.”

Founded in 1983, Riginos Yachts has offices in Athens and Lefkas, and serves a clientele of both domestic and international yacht owners.

“We are honored to be appointed as the exclusive representative of Fjord and Sealine in Greece,” said George Riginos, managing director, Riginos Yachts. “Both brands embody the qualities our clients value most: modern design, craftsmanship and effortless style. Together with Hanse Yachts AG, we look forward to further developing these exceptional brands and strengthening their presence throughout Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.”