Hanse Yachts adds dealer partner

The StaffNovember 13, 2025
Left to right: Riginos Yachts Managing Director George Riginos and President Peter Riginos
Photo courtesy of Riginos Yachts

HanseYachts has announced the appointment of Riginos Yachts as its new dealer for the Fjord and Sealine yacht brands in Greece.

With their long-standing reputation for professionalism, service excellence and deep understanding of the Greek market, Riginos Yachts will be a valuable partner in representing the Fjord and Sealine brands,” said Maxim Neumann, vice president of sales, Hanse Yachts. “We are confident that this collaboration will contribute significantly to our continued success in the region.”

Founded in 1983, Riginos Yachts has offices in Athens and Lefkas, and serves a clientele of both domestic and international yacht owners.

“We are honored to be appointed as the exclusive representative of Fjord and Sealine in Greece,” said George Riginos, managing director, Riginos Yachts. “Both brands embody the qualities our clients value most: modern design, craftsmanship and effortless style. Together with Hanse Yachts AG, we look forward to further developing these exceptional brands and strengthening their presence throughout Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The StaffNovember 13, 2025

Related Articles

MarineMax Yachts

MarineMax reports Q4 and full year FY2025 results

November 13, 2025
Yamaha CrossWave PWC

Yamaha shares Q3 results

November 13, 2025
Paulee Day of West Marine

West Marine appoints CEO

November 13, 2025
Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee begins production of Bahama Boat Works models

November 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.