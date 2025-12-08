Mercury Marine renews partnership with Axopar Boats

The StaffDecember 8, 2025
Axopar boat
Photo courtesy of Axopar Boats

Mercury Marine has agreed to a new five-year exclusive supply agreement with Axopar Boats, a Finnish boat manufacturer. This agreement extends a partnership that has spanned more than a decade.

“Our partnership with Axopar is built on mutual respect and a shared dedication to innovation,” said John Buelow, president of Mercury Marine. “We are proud to extend our supply agreement and look forward to fueling Axopar’s growth in the years ahead. The synergy between Mercury’s high-performance outboard engines and Axopar’s award-winning boat designs has set new standards in the marine industry, offering customers reliability, efficiency, and enjoyment on the water.”

This renewed five-year agreement guarantees that Mercury outboards will remain the exclusive power choice for the Axopar Boats fleet. Axopar is set to unveil its Axopar 38 at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, powered by twin Mercury 350hp V10 outboards.

