Mercury Marine renews partnership with Saxdor Yachts

The StaffDecember 3, 2025
Saxdor Yacht
Photo courtesy of Saxdor Yachts

Mercury Marine has announced the renewal of its exclusive supply agreement with Saxdor Yachts for the next five years. This agreement marks the continuation of a partnership that began six years ago, when Saxdor entered the market and Mercury Marine became its sole engine supplier.

“We are thrilled to extend our exclusive partnership with Saxdor,” said John Buelow, president of Mercury Marine. “Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and delivered exceptional products to boating enthusiasts worldwide. This new five-year agreement reaffirms our shared commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Under the renewed agreement, Mercury Marine will continue to supply its latest range of propulsion solutions exclusively to Saxdor.

The StaffDecember 3, 2025

Related Articles

Alera Marine

Alera Marine celebrates production of 100th pontoon

December 3, 2025
Rick Tinker of Skier's Choice

Co-founder of Skier’s Choice to retire

December 2, 2025
Nimbus Boat

Nimbus Group CFO to step down

December 2, 2025
Björn Säljö, CEO of Humphree

Volvo Penta names CEO of Humphree

December 2, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.