Mercury Marine renews partnership with Saxdor Yachts

Mercury Marine has announced the renewal of its exclusive supply agreement with Saxdor Yachts for the next five years. This agreement marks the continuation of a partnership that began six years ago, when Saxdor entered the market and Mercury Marine became its sole engine supplier.

“We are thrilled to extend our exclusive partnership with Saxdor,” said John Buelow, president of Mercury Marine. “Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and delivered exceptional products to boating enthusiasts worldwide. This new five-year agreement reaffirms our shared commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Under the renewed agreement, Mercury Marine will continue to supply its latest range of propulsion solutions exclusively to Saxdor.