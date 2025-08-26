Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Mercury President John Buelow

The StaffAugust 26, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Mercury Marine President John Buelow joins Boating Industry Insider Podcast Host David Gee to talk about the new Mercury V10 425 hp outboard.

Buelow and Gee were recently together in Tampa for the press introduction of the new outboard. They discuss specifics of this latest product, where it fits in Mercury’s lineup, and why the company’s commitment to noise, vibration, and harshness engineering matters to boaters and dealers alike.

Click on the link below to listen:

Boating Industry Insider

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunesPodbeanStitcherSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFM and Podchaser.

The StaffAugust 26, 2025

Related Articles

Mark Gerick

Wet Sounds promotes Mark Gerick to business unit director

August 27, 2025
X Shore electric boat

Market trends: OEMs continue to invest as electric boating gains interest

August 26, 2025
Legacy Harbour Marina

Legacy Harbour Marina rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

August 26, 2025
Stella Marinas

Stella Marinas acquires marinas on Chesapeake Bay

August 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.