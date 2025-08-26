Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Mercury President John Buelow

Mercury Marine President John Buelow joins Boating Industry Insider Podcast Host David Gee to talk about the new Mercury V10 425 hp outboard.

Buelow and Gee were recently together in Tampa for the press introduction of the new outboard. They discuss specifics of this latest product, where it fits in Mercury’s lineup, and why the company’s commitment to noise, vibration, and harshness engineering matters to boaters and dealers alike.

