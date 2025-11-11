Skagit Valley College launches marine surveying course

Skagit Valley College (SVC) has launched its new Marine Surveying: Yachts and Small Craft course, designed to prepare students for careers in the marine industry. The intensive nine-week, in-person program will run from February 23 to April 24 in Anacortes, Washington.

The Marine Surveying course offers training in vessel inspection, valuation and reporting, blending technical knowledge with hands-on experience. Participants will gain the skills and industry certifications needed to conduct professional condition and valuation surveys for vessels up to 65 feet in length.

“Marine surveying is an essential function in the boating industry, requiring a mix of technical expertise, attention to detail and professional integrity,” said Mike Reese, the course instructor and a 30-year marine industry veteran. “This course gives students both the knowledge and practical experience to take the next steps in becoming skilled surveyors.”

This course includes classroom instruction, lab exercises and both instructor-led and independent vessel surveys. Graduates will earn an SVC Certificate of Completion along with three American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) certifications in Marine Standards, Marine Systems and Marine Electrical, qualifying them for the ABYC Master Advisor designation.

The course is for individuals with prior experience in the marine industry, such as boat builders, mechanics, engineers and professional mariners seeking to expand their expertise into a professional surveying role.