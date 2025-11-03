Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Brunswick CTO at IBEX

Boating Industry sat down with Áine Denari, president of Navico Group, and chief technology officer at Brunswick Corporation at IBEX 2025 to discuss the future of boating.

As Simrad unveils an autonomous docking innovation, Denari explains how it advances Brunswick’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy. We also take a broader look at today’s recreational boating climate: demand, inventory and the crucial role innovation plays in shaping tomorrow’s market.

Click on the link below to listen:

