Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Brunswick CTO at IBEX

The StaffNovember 3, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry sat down with Áine Denari, president of Navico Group, and chief technology officer at Brunswick Corporation at IBEX 2025 to discuss the future of boating.

As Simrad unveils an autonomous docking innovation, Denari explains how it advances Brunswick’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy. We also take a broader look at today’s recreational boating climate: demand, inventory and the crucial role innovation plays in shaping tomorrow’s market.

Click on the link below to listen:

Boating Industry Insider

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunesPodbeanStitcherSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFM and Podchaser.

The StaffNovember 3, 2025

Related Articles

MarineSource logo

MarineSource and Boattest partner to enhance online marketplace

November 4, 2025
Rockford Fosgate speakers on center console

Patrick Industries shares Q3 results

November 4, 2025
Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats reports Q1 FY2026 revenue growth

November 4, 2025
Mercury outboards

Consultant Corner: Selling strategies in a softening market

November 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.