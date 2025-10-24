Dometic shares Q3 results

Dometic has released its third quarter 2025 financial results, “reflecting a continued cautious customer behavior.”

The company reported net sales of SEK$4,885 million, down 13% compared to SEK$5,647 year-over-year. Operating profit (EBITA) before items affecting comparability was SEK$506 million, corresponding to a

margin of 10.4%, up compared to 8.6% year-over-year.

“Dometic delivered strong EBITA margin improvement and good cash flow, despite continuous macroeconomic challenges,” said Juan Vargues, president and CEO of Dometic.

“The Marine segment reported 1% organic growth driven both by the service and aftermarket and OEM sales channels, suggesting the market downturn may be bottoming out,” he continued. “Revenue in the service and aftermarket sales channel declined by four percent organically, also a notably slower rate of decline.”

He noted that retailers are maintaining low inventory levels and exhibiting cautious purchasing behavior as they transition into the off-season.

“In the OEM sales channel, the marine segment reported net sales growth, while primarily recreational vehicle OEM net sales declined, resulting in an 8% decrease for the total OEM sales channel,” he said. “Land Vehicles Americas reported single-digit growth. Generally, there was a positive tone and attendance increased at the major trade shows held in the quarter both in the U.S. and Europe.

“The development in order intake shows early signs of recovery in some of our markets. The service and aftermarket sales channel demand is still somewhat volatile, and consumer behavior is tilted towards downtrading. While there may be pent-up demand, this is partly offset by dealers’ reluctance to increase inventories. In the distribution sales channel, we’re encouraged by our launch of new cooling products and a reasonably positive trend in order intake. Still, retailers continue to manage inventories aggressively. In the OEM sales channel, we seem to be nearing the bottom of the cycle, though trends vary across segments. Here, Marine and Land Vehicles Americas are leading the recovery.

“We expect positive contributions from investments in new products, such as the award-winning Dometic Recon series of mobile cooling products and the Dometic DG3 Gyro boat stabilizer. The recent interest rate cuts in markets such as the U.S. and Australia are expected to improve consumer confidence, leading to improved market conditions. While we have already announced mitigating price increases to our customers, certain temporary negative effects, due to timing, will impact the fourth quarter. These include import tariffs and regulatory-driven labor cost increases in our Mobile Cooling segment, as well as negative currency effects.”