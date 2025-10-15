Hanse Yachts builds presence in Hong Kong

Hanse Yachts
Hanse Yachts has partnered with marine entrepreneur Todd Barr, long-standing business partner Amani Gong, and industry professional Olivier Decamps to expand the brand’s presence and market share in Hong Kong.

A former airline captain, Barr moved to Hong Kong in 2000 and founded his first company distributing marine products. He became the authorized dealer for several international boat brands and eventually launched his own yacht brand, Lifestyle Yachts.

He joined forces with Amani Gong, who has an extensive background in the manufacturing, import and export industry. They now service the mainland and local market as well as foreign expatriates.

Barr, Amani, and Olivier Decamps represent a unique combination of expertise, market knowledge and extensive customer networks, and the partnership will allow Hanse Yachts to expand its reach, according to the brand.

“With Todd, Amani and Olivier, we now have long-term partners in Hong Kong to strengthen our market position and introduce more customers to the Hanse Yachts brand,” said Maxim Neumann, sales director of Hanse Yachts AG. “This is another important step in expanding our presence and bringing the unique Hanse philosophy to passionate sailors and yacht owners in Asia.”

