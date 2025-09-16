Elevate Summit adds speaker to lineup

Boating Industry is excited to announce that Matt Heller, founder of Performance Optimist Consulting, will lead a general session at the upcoming Elevate Summit on Wednesday, January 20.

The “Power Up Your Workplace Culture” session will encourage business leaders to take a hard look at their own employee culture and explore innovative ways to engage with their teams.

Attendees will:

Examine traits of workplace culture that drive positive human performance

Discuss practical ways to discover what helps their team thrive

Uncover innovative techniques to create loyalty beyond the paycheck

Matt Heller

Delivered in Heller’s upbeat, positive, and interactive style, attendees will have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills and strengthen employee retention in today’s challenging environment.

Heller founded Performance Optimist Consulting in 2011 with a mission to help leaders grow. Today, he delivers large-scale keynotes and workshops, provides executive coaching, and advises organizations on leadership and effectiveness. He is also the author of “The Myth of Employee Burnout” and “All Clear! A Practical Guide for First Time Leaders and the People Who Support Them,” and co-host of the AttractionPros Podcast, a leading resource for career development.

The 2026 Elevate Summit will take place January 18-20, 2026, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Early-bird registration is now open and available through October 31!

Performance Brokerage Services is a Gold-level sponsor of Elevate Summit. With over 30 years of experience and nearly 900 dealerships sold, Performance Brokerage Services is recognized as the highest-volume dealership brokerage firm in North America, maintaining a 90 percent closing rate built on ethical conduct, integrity, and transparency.