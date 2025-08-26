Legacy Harbour Marina rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

Legacy Harbour Marina, located along the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers, will rebuild following the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. AIRN Management, LLC, owns the marina and has partnered with Bellingham Marine to lead the redevelopment. Construction began in early 2025 and the marina is projected to reopen in Q1 2026.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm when it made landfall in September 2022, brought damaging winds and record-breaking storm surge. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it was the costliest hurricane to impact Florida, causing more than $112 billion in damage. Legacy Harbour was left in ruins, and redevelopment efforts were initially delayed. AIRN Management, which had taken over the property before the storm, has spent the past three years clearing the site and preparing for reconstruction.

“This marina has always played an important role in the Fort Myers boating community,” said Rick Budd, chief executive officer of AIRN Management, LLC. “We’re committed to restoring Legacy Harbour in a way that not only honors its history, but brings in modern improvements and safeguards for the future.”

Plans include 131 slips ranging from 40 to 150 feet. The new design features Bellingham Marine’s Unifloat concrete wave attenuator system, supported by 70-foot steel piles driven into the seabed. Interior slips will use an Unideck aluminum frame dock system with WearDeck synthetic decking. Larger steel pipe piles with HDPE sleeves will improve durability and reduce maintenance. Upgrades also include new utility services. Slips will have potable water, in-slip pump-out, fire suppression, fiberglass dock boxes, and both single- and three-phase power.

Legacy Harbour spans 13 acres along the Caloosahatchee River, offering direct access to the Gulf of Mexico and walkable access to downtown Fort Myers. Slip reservations are expected to open approximately six months before the first quarter of 2026.