OneWater Marine announces new leadership titles

The StaffAugust 22, 2025
OneWater Marine
Photo courtesy of OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine has announced changes to leadership titles to better align with its day-to-day management structure and strategic priorities.

Austin Singleton has been appointed executive chairman of the Board, formalizing his current role in driving the company’s strategic direction, stakeholder engagement, and shareholder value creation.

Anthony Aisquith has been named chief executive officer, reflecting his ongoing leadership of executing the company’s strategy, business operations and performance.

Jack Ezzell has been appointed chief operating officer in addition to his role as chief financial officer, formalizing his existing oversight of both the company’s financial and operational functions.

John F. Schraudenbach will transition from his role as chairman of the Board to assume the role of lead independent director, where he will continue to serve as a liaison between the non-independent members of the Board and the independent members of the Board and will continue to be responsible for the independent oversight function of the Board.

