Boating Safety Advisory Council welcomes new members

The Sea Tow Foundation has announced the addition of eight new members to its Boating Safety Advisory Council. These individuals will join a diverse group of industry leaders and advocates who work together to guide and support Sea Tow Foundation safety initiatives.

The new members, selected by the current council with oversight from the Sea Tow Foundation Board of Directors, will begin their two-year terms in September 2025. During their service, council members participate in quarterly virtual meetings, collaborate on a range of boating safety initiatives, and judge entries for the annual National Boating Safety Awards.

“We’re excited to welcome these accomplished individuals to the Advisory Council,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Their expertise and shared passion for boating safety will help us reinforce our efforts and help ensure every boater has a safe, enjoyable day on the water.”

The new members include:

Meaghan M. Anderson, owner and founder of Waterdogged Sportfishing, LLC, is both an attorney specializing in offshore energy and commercial law and the owner of a luxury South Florida sportfishing charter. She blends legal expertise with a commitment to conservation and safety.

Austin Bliss, CEO of Sensar Marine, leads a global marine tech company focused on real-time monitoring and damage prevention. A serial entrepreneur and lifelong boater, he brings 25 years of leadership and innovation to the Council.

Lili Colby, industry and outreach representative at Mustang Survival, is a former co-owner of MTI Life Jackets and contributes to national and international boating safety organizations, including NASBLA and U.S. Sailing’s Safety at Sea program.

Jeremy Holcomb, CMM, president of Freedom Boat Club – Gulf Coast, oversees nearly 1,500 members and has prioritized formal boater education and safety. With deep experience in marina operations, he brings a strong commitment to on- and off-water training.

Caroline Mantel, director of business development at Boat History Report, is a leading voice in marine data transparency who serves on multiple industry boards and national committees, and has been widely recognized for advancing boating safety.

Capt. Vicki Norman, marine president of Digital Throttle, brings over 30 years of industry experience and is a USCG-licensed captain and Freedom Boat Club trainer. She also leads a San Diego-based “Women on the Water” group promoting education and empowerment.

Franklin Pillsbury IV, sales and customer success support at MarineMax Ft. Myers, is a third-generation boating advocate and has spent his career promoting the boating lifestyle. He hosts the “Let’s Go Boating” podcast and has worked for top brands including Sea Ray and Genmar.

Ally Stacy, marketing manager of Strong’s Marine, brings over seven years of industry experience, leading marketing efforts across 12 locations for the marina group. A lifelong boater and current member of MRAA’s Young Leaders Advisory Council, she is passionate about promoting safe, enjoyable boating experiences.

Returning members include:

Kevin Falvey, editorial director of Firecrown Media, is one of the founding members of the Advisory Council, and he returns to complete a term on behalf of a former member. A longtime marine journalist, author, and charter captain, Kevin is a dedicated advocate for boating safety and the boating public.

Full advisory council roster:

Meaghan Anderson, Waterdogged Sportfishing

Jeremy Backman, Chubb

Austin Bliss, Sensar Marine

Steven Bull, Bullitage Media, Inc.

Madison Cherenzia, Norwest Marine

Gary Childress, Northpoint Commercial Finance

Lili Colby, Mustang Survival

Gunnar Davies, MRAA

Kevin Falvey, Firecrown Media

Michael Gisch, Oyster Harbors Marine

Jeremy Holcomb, Freedom Boat Club

Paul Joyce, Venice Police Marine Unit

Kimberly Koditek, Seakeeper

Deane Lambros, Lambros Insurance Services

Caroline Mantel, Boat History Report

Jeff Moag, Water Sports Foundation

Vicki Norman, Digital Throttle

Leslie Palmer, Lakeland Boating

Franklin Pillsbury IV, MarineMax

John Sewell, Brunswick

Ally Stacy, Strong’s Marine

Advisory council executive committee: