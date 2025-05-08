TowBoatUS adds port on Staten Island

The StaffMay 8, 2025
TowBoatUS Staten Island
Photo courtesy of TowBoatUS

Miller’s Launch, a commercial marine service provider on Staten Island’s northeastern Stapleton waterfront, has opened its second on-water towing and assistance port for recreational boaters, TowBoatUS Staten Island.

Located directly on Upper New York Bay and within sight of the Statue of Liberty, lower Manhattan and Verrazzano Bridge, it’s the third TowBoatUS port in New York’s Five Boroughs, after City Island and Jamaica Bay, and part of a nationwide network of more than 300 TowBoatUS locations.

TowBoatUS Staten Island is expected to reduce response times for requests from boaters for routine assistance throughout the harbor. Services include 24/7 on-water towing, soft ungrounding assistance, battery jump and fuel drops. Last year, BoatUS dispatchers received more than 113,000 requests nationwide for on-water assistance, with “mechanical breakdown” the number one reason. Miller’s also owns TowBoatUS Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

Stationed at TowBoatUS Staten Island are two TowBoatUS response vessels, 26- and 33-feet, fully rigged for towing and vessel recovery. All of the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed.
Separate from BoatUS on-water towing, TowBoatUS Staten Island also offers boat salvage and spill response services.

