Boating Industry Insider Podcast hosts NMMA’s Ellen Bradley

Boating Industry has released its latest Insider Podcast, hosted by David Gee. Gee sits down with Ellen Bradley, SVP, marketing and communications and chief brand officer of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). They discuss inflation, interest rates, consumer confidence, boat shows, advocacy for the recreational boating industry, and the 2025 selling season.

