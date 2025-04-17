Boating Industry Insider Podcast hosts NMMA’s Ellen Bradley

The StaffApril 17, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry has released its latest Insider Podcast, hosted by David Gee. Gee sits down with Ellen Bradley, SVP, marketing and communications and chief brand officer of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). They discuss inflation, interest rates, consumer confidence, boat shows, advocacy for the recreational boating industry, and the 2025 selling season.

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunesPodbeanStitcherSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFM and Podchaser. Click on the link below to listen:

Boating Industry Insider

The StaffApril 17, 2025

Related Articles

AlumaCraft's James Irwin

Bryton Marine Group appoints James Irwin as AlumaCraft president

April 17, 2025
Carl Cramer

Carl Cramer, IBEX founder, leaves a lasting legacy

April 17, 2025
Honda McLaren engine

Outboard engines power on

April 17, 2025
Marine technician

West Marine Pro supports tech students through ABYC partnership

April 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.