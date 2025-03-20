Savvy Navvy names chief product officer

Marine technology company Savvy Navvy has promoted Misha Vysokovskiy to chief product officer. Vysokovskiy joined Savvy Navvy less than three years ago as a head of product.

Vysokovskiy joined Savvy Navvy to combine his passions for navigation and boating. He has spent nearly seven years on the water and founded the first and only boat-sharing club in Russia. With a dream to combine his love and experience of mapping, sailing and user-centric design, he oversees Savvy Navvy’s growing development team today.

“I’m thrilled with the promotion to chief product officer at Savvy Navvy,” he said. “Launching ‘Savvy Navvy Integrated’ last year, we are creating much-needed seamless navigation solutions for marine manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, simplifying and elevating the boating experience. Recent partnerships with Avikus and RAD Propulsion are only the beginning. We are offering intuitive charts and essential navigation solutions, whether through multifunction displays, engines, or other integrated systems. Our focus on user experience and incorporating user feedback at the center of product continues to enable us to create the best experience for boaters across the globe.”