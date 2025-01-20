Industry professionals gathered last night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to put their driving skills to the test and officially kick off the 2025 ELEVATE SUMMIT.

The conference is taking place this week in convergence with the Powersports Business ACCELERATE Conference and OPE Power Forum. “It was an exhilarating experience at the NASCAR facility. It’s awesome to gather with like-minded professionals in the industry,” said Harrison Herron, finance, Foothills Motorsports.

The week will be filled with training sessions and networking! Keep up with the excitement on LinkedIn!