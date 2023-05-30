KICKER Marine Audio joins ELEVATE SUMMIT 2023 as Leadership Alliance Sponsor

Boating Industry is proud to announce KICKER Marine Audio as a ELEVATE SUMMIT 2023 Leadership Alliance Sponsor and the exclusive Top 100 Awards Gala Entertainment and After Party Sponsor.

Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT is the industry's most important event of the year, bringing together marine thought leaders and professionals from across the country. It will take place Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

"We are thrilled to have KICKER Marine Audio as a Leadership Alliance Sponsor for ELEVATE SUMMIT 2023," said Adam Quandt, Editor-in-Chief of Boating Industry and Top 100 Program Director. "Their commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences and their extensive contributions to the marine industry make them an ideal partner for this event."

With 50 years as a respected name in the industry, KICKER Marine Audio has solidified its position as a trusted provider of premium audio solutions for boating enthusiasts worldwide. They have consistently demonstrated excellence in engineering and producing high-performance audio systems specifically designed for the demanding marine environment.

“KICKER is very pleased to once again return as a Leadership Alliance, ELEVATE SUMMIT and Top 100 sponsor this year,” said KICKER National Brand Manager Jeremy Bale. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our organization to support and recognize the industry’s top performers including the Top 100 dealers, emerging young leaders and women who are making an impact. The ELEVATE SUMMIT is an outstanding venue for executive development featuring high quality educational sessions you can apply to your business and take to the bank.”