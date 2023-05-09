NMMA reports a strong start to ABC 2023

The NMMA American Boating Congress (ABC) kicked off in Washington, D.C. on Monday, May 8, with full programming beginning Tuesday, May 9.

The NMMA, together with the American Sportfishing Association, Association of Marina Industries, Massachusetts Marine Trade Association, Michigan Boating Industries Association, Marine Trades Association of New Jersey, National Marine Lenders Association, welcomed over 250 recreational boating and fishing stakeholders to this year’s American Boating Congress. Attendees head to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with members of Congress and their staff to advocate in-person on behalf of the recreational boating industry and drive its policy priorities forward. Speakers at this year's ABC include Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief and senior political columnist for POLITICO, and several members of Congress. Three awards will be presented, including Legislator of the Year, Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award and the BoatPAC Champion for Growth Award.

During day 2, sustainable marine fuels and innovative technologies take center stage in a briefing with the Congressional Boating Caucus. “Marine manufacturers are addressing CO2 emissions through the use of a portfolio of technologies such as hybrid-electric, sustainable marine fuels, advance hull designs, electric marine technologies and energy management systems,” said Jeff Wasil, NMMA senior director of environment, health and safety compliance. “There are no one-size-fits-all technical solutions for the unique and diverse types of recreational boats. The 2023 American Boating Congress will address and showcase these solutions that are advancing the marine industry.”

Finally, NMMA has announced Callie Hoyt as interim vice president of government affairs. In this role, Hoyt will support NMMA’s broad government affairs portfolio. This includes leading day-to-day coordination across NMMA’s Washington, D.C. office, NMMA’s ongoing strategic focus on the industry’s BoatPAC, alignment with industry partners and coalitions, and strategic collaboration with NMMA’s federal lobbying and advocacy firm, Forbes Tate.

Hoyt’s interim role has her reporting into NMMA President, Frank Hugelmeyer, and partnering with long-time members of the NMMA advocacy and communications leadership team including John McKnight, senior vice president of environmental health and safety and David Dickerson, vice president of state government relations, both of whom report into Hugelmeyer; and Kelly Kaylor, vice president of communications overseeing public affairs, reporting into NMMA Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Ellen Bradley.