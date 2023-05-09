Chris-Craft names Millennium Group an exclusive dealer

Chris-Craft has named Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) PLC (MGC-Asia) its exclusive authorized retailer for Chris-Craft boats in Thailand and the ASEAN region.

"For over 149 years, Chris-Craft has offered a high level of craftsmanship and true luxury, becoming an American icon,” said Steve Heese, president of Chris-Craft. “MGC Marine's expertise in the luxury segment will now help Chris-Craft expand in a fast-growing market for recreational marine activities. We believe our quality boats combined with MGC-Asia’s Lifestyle Mobility Ecosystem will elevate Chris-Craft into a leading brand in Thailand and ASEAN."

To commemorate the partnership, Chris-Craft leaders attended the grand opening of the new MGC-Asia - Riverdale Marina showroom near Bangkok. With nearly 1,000 attendees, MGC-Asia hosted a blessing of the building, along with a press conference and a product launch event.

“The facility is world class, and the Riverdale Marina is the perfect location for the growth of our brand,” said Gavan Hunt, head of sales for Chris-Craft. “We are excited about our future with MGC-Asia and look forward to working with them to showcase our high-performance, luxury boats.”