Regal and Nautique of Orlando named WSIA Dealer of the Year

After being named the No. 1 Dealer in North America by Boating Industry in its Top 100 ranking last November, Regal & Nautique of Orlando was recently named the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) “Marine Dealer of the Year” for 2023.

This is the second win for Regal & Nautique for this coveted international award, the first time in 2020. Candidates are nominated by peers; finalists are voted on by active WSIA members; and the winner is chosen by the WSIA staff and a panel of industry experts. Announced at the annual WSIA Leadership Summit in early March in Squaw Creek, CA, the award was formally presented by WSIA Executive Director James Krawczyk to Regal & Nautique of Orlando owner/GM Jeff Husby at RNO’s downtown Orlando retail showroom.

“When I look at the consistent growth and performance record of Jeff Husby and his team at Regal & Nautique of Orlando, it’s no surprise that they were nominated once again by their peers as the WSIA Marine Dealer of the Year,” said WSIA president Robert Oswell. “Regal & Nautique of Orlando continues to set the standard for best practices and culture, and are fully engaged in the core values that push our industry forward.”

Added Husby, “Our entire team at Regal & Nautique of Orlando very much appreciates the distinguished recognition of our dealership by our valued peers and colleagues of the Water Sports Industry Association. This recognition reinforces our long-standing commitment to excellence throughout all levels of our organization, and in serving our customers at the highest level possible.”