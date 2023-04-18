Marine Service Technician Week kicks off next week

To bring awareness and recognition to marine service professionals who keep boats safe, reliable and enjoyable, the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) designated April 24-29, 2023 as International Marine Service Technician Week. Everyone is encouraged to participate by celebrating and highlighting technicians throughout the week.

“We’ve heard from marine businesses large and small with their plans for next week and we are excited to see how everyone runs with this celebration,” said ABYC Marketing and PR Director Shannon Aronson. “It’s a busy time for many, so it’s nice to honor techs that are working really hard to get boats ready for spring and summer boating season.”

ABYC is planning to highlight technicians and organizations throughout the week on social media, host daily technical challenges, prize wheel on their website, and offer free online education opportunities. ABYC will also announce the “Outstanding Technician Awards” on Thursday, April 27.

“We received over 80 nominations for the Outstanding Technician Awards, which speaks to how grateful the industry is as a whole for techs that are often unsung heroes.”

ABYC will be celebrating marine techs of all different backgrounds. Businesses are welcome, and encouraged, to tie into these themes with their social media efforts throughout the week.

Monday - Long-time industry members

- Long-time industry members Tuesday – Marine Service Programs and Schools (secondary and post-secondary)

– Marine Service Programs and Schools (secondary and post-secondary) Wednesday - Female Technicians

- Female Technicians Thursday - Outstanding Technician Announcements (share your own techs)

- Outstanding Technician Announcements (share your own techs) Friday - The Future of the Industry; Aspiring Technicians and Educators

Visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs for ideas on how to participate. To see examples of what businesses have done previously and to follow along this year, search for the social media hashtag #MarineServiceTechWeek and #ThankYouMarineTechs.