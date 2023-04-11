NMMA to host American Boating Congress webinar

The 2023 American Boating Congress is quickly approaching, returning to Washington, D.C from May 8-10, 2023. Ahead of the industry’s advocacy event, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is hosting a webinar on Thursday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET to provide registrants and potential attendees an overview of what to expect at this year’s advocacy conference in Washington, D.C.
The webinar will allow for registered and potential attendees to receive more information about this year’s ABC agenda, priority issue areas, and best practices for being the most effective advocate, ensuring that ABC attendees will be ready to hit the ground running upon arriving in the nation’s capital. Webinar participants will have the option to ask questions at the end of the program.
WHAT: NMMA 2023 American Boating Congress Capitol Hill Advocacy Webinar
WHEN: Thursday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET
PRESENTERS:
Tillie Fowler, Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs
Callie Hoyt, Senior Director of Federal Government Relations
Erica Crocker, Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement
Clay Crabtree, Director of Federal Government Relations
REGISTRATION: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XewDEZgTTEOE-3BadZgKGQ
Regardless of whether someone has attended previous ABCs, is attending for the first time this year, or is considering registering, NMMA encourages all industry stakeholders to take part in the webinar.
