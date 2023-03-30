Yamaha names external affairs director

Yamaha has named Martin Peters director of marine external affairs. With the new role comes official responsibilities for marine sustainability and regulatory affairs in addition to government relations and communications.

“Yamaha remains dedicated to sustainability and as Director of Marine External Affairs, Martin will help lead the effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the U.S. Marine Business Unit,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Under his leadership, Yamaha will also fight to protect our customers’ rights to access healthy fisheries and enjoy clean air and water for decades to come.”

Peters will continue to lead and execute legislative strategies that help shape and protect the future of the marine industry and continue to manage the Yamaha Marine communications and video teams.

In addition to communications and advocacy, the Marine External Affairs Division includes all Yamaha Rightwaters initiatives. Introduced in the United States in 2019, Yamaha Rightwaters is an international sustainability program that champions environmental stewardship and supports marine habitat protection, management and restoration through education, scientific research and partnerships to ensure healthy marine ecosystems for generations to come.

Peters recently worked with the National Marine Manufacturers Association and other industry partners to highlight the advancement and availability of multiple Sustainable Marine Fuels, which significantly reduce CO2 emissions while maintaining boat range and performance. Together, the group demonstrated drop‐in fuels that can remain compatible with all existing recreational boats, requiring no changes to the boat fuel system or engine. Peters currently leads the carbon neutral working group for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Peters joined Yamaha in 2006 and played an integral part in establishing government relations, advocacy, conservation and Yamaha Rightwaters sustainability efforts for Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. Peters reports to Ben Speciale, President of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. Peters is a member of the board of trustees of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and also serves on committees and boards within the National Marine Manufacturers Association, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, American Sportfishing Association and other organizations.