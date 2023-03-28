RBFF awards 2023 R3 Program Grants

Through its State R3 Program Grants, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) has awarded funds to 10 programs in nine states. Now in its ninth year, the State R3 Program Grants’ goal is to support state recruitment, retention, and reactivation (R3) initiatives to increase fishing and boating participation.

RBFF is providing approximately $207,000 in grants this year with nine state agencies contributing an additional $232,000 in project funds and in-kind support.

The programs must focus on one of three areas:

Communicate the relevance of fishing and/or boating to urban, multicultural audiences to increase participation

Implement angler and/or boater customer engagement strategies to retain and/or reactivate anglers and boaters to increase participation

Enhance the capability of agencies to develop and implement effective angler and/or boater recruitment, retention and reactivation efforts

We’re proud to support these state fish and wildlife agencies in their R3 efforts,” said Stephanie Hussey, RBFF’s Senior Director of Government Engagement. “Their programs help attract and keep a diverse group of Americans on the water.”

The State R3 Program Grants fund sustainable and replicable angler and boater R3 initiatives and plans that focus on increasing fishing license sales and boat registrations to help increase fishing and boating participation. Proposals are reviewed and selected by RBFF staff and a Proposal Review Working Group made up of industry, federal agency and NGO representatives.

The 2023 grantees include:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Fishing Perspectives in the Hispanic Community

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Building Social Support Communities for Iowa’s Female Recreational Paddlers to Go Fishing

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Hispanic Anglers Digital Marketing Campaign

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Welcome to Boating and Fishing!

Nevada Department of Wildlife

Kids Fish Free @ First Catch Events

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Digital Marketing for R3 Microsite

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Boater Reactivation and R3 Campaign

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Retention of Female Anglers – with special focus on Hispanic Women

Text Messages to Lapsed Year from Purchase Anglers

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Utah R3 Underserved Communities Marketing Campaign

The State R3 Program Grants are partially funded by RBFF through a USFWS financial assistance award (#F18AC00145).