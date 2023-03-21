Bavaria Yachts names new COO

On April 1, 2023, Norbert Leifeld will join Bavaria Yachts as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, he will be responsible for product development and operations and form, as the second managing director, the Management Board together with Marc Diening, the Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Bavaria Yachts.

Norbert Leifeld has worked as a management consultant for leading OEMs in the automotive, yacht and RV industries for the past 15 years. In addition to his operational responsibilities, he has achieved particular success in project management, product development and organizational development.

"With the appointment, we want to continue the successful development of Bavaria and support it with additional management capacity," said Karl-J. Kraus, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Bavaria Yachts.

"Norbert Leifeld has had a very successful relationship with Bavaria Yachts and the yachting industry for many years. We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Norbert Leifeld on board Bavaria Yachts," added Marc Diening, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Bavaria Yachts.