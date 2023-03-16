Schmitt Marine appoints operations manager

Schmitt Marine, manufacturer of marine steering wheels, horns, wipers and related accessories for OEM and aftermarket, has promoted Joe Bisker to the position of operations manager. Tim Schmitt, president, made the announcement.

In his new role, Bisker oversees customer forecasting, purchasing and production, after having served as Schmitt Marine's warehouse manager for nearly two years. Prior, he was the manager of warehouse operations and facilities for A&S Kinard, a logistics company.

"We're pleased that Joe is stepping into the position of operations manager," said Schmitt. "He's an integral part of our team and we're confident he will succeed."