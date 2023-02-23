U.S. Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-MA-04) visited the New England Boat Show on Thursday 2/16, touring the show with NMMA VP of Northeast Boat Shows Jon Pritko and MMTA executive director Randall Lyons. During the visit the importance the recreational boating industry plays in New England was discussed. Additional topics discussed, included the NOAA proposed speed restrictions effecting the industry, the blue economy and workforce challenges.

Representative Auchincloss noted: “Marine science & tech is the most important growth edge for southeastern Massachusetts. I'm committed to promoting jobs and businesses in this sector.”

Business visits with elected officials are critically important opportunities for highlighting the recreational boating industry and both NMMA and MMTA encourage their members to work with both state and national elected officials on scheduling business visits. Representative Auchincloss recently became the newest member of the Congressional Boating Caucus joining close to 100 other national Senators and Representatives.

“Representative Auchincloss has been a strong advocate on behalf of the recreational boating and fishing industry in Massachusetts and has long supported industry efforts on Capitol Hill and beyond,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, CEO and President of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “As a boating champion and valued member of the Congressional Boating Caucus, the NMMA and MMTA teams valued the congressman’s visit and look forward to working with Representative Auchincloss’ office to advance and protect the $170 billion recreational boating and fishing industry.”