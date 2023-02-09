Coast Guard Foundation adds new trustees

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that twelve new trustees joined its board this year, bringing the total number of active trustees and directors to 80. The board is led by Chairman Thomas A. Allegretti.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our latest inductions into our Board of Trustees and Directors,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “These accomplished individuals have established a lifetime of dedication to the Coast Guard and we are confident that their experience of public service will benefit the Foundation in our mission to support the Coast Guard community.”

Jeremiah “Jay” Ana is president of Young Brothers, LLC.

Charles “Skip” Bowen serves as vice president for government relations at Bollinger Shipyards.

Christopher B. Chandor is the chief executive officer of Penn's Grant Corporation, a commercial real estate investment and property investment firm headquartered in Bucks County, Pa.

Naresh W. Copeland currently serves as a marine business coordinator for Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, LLC (LOOP).

Steven G. Jowett has more than 26 years of experience in higher education, where he presently serves as an informational technologist for Michigan State University.

Christian Lee joined Cornerstone Government Affairs in 2020 after a distinguished 24-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring with the rank of captain. During his Coast Guard service, he served in the United States Senate, House of Representatives and the Coast Guard’s Office of Budget and Programs.

Michael MacDonald serves as vice president of tug & barge operations in Hawaii for American Marine Corporation.

Augustine Rietsema has worked at Amazon headquarters for more than six years, spanning multiple roles.

Luis G. Romero is the president of Optivon, a telecommunications and information services company.

Tim van Oppen held several positions at Deloitte, including partner, over the course of his 35-year career before retiring in 2011.

Rear Adm. Jesse A. Wilson Jr., USN (Ret.) is an executive in Raytheon Technologies Intelligence & Space Division, where he leads the maritime navy section.

Graciela Yokana is vice president at Marsh and serves on the Board of Directors of Seafarers’ House at Port Everglades.