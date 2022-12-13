Yamaha Rightwaters announces new T-BART relationship

Yamaha announced it has become an official outboard sponsor of Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team (T-BART) as the response team forms a new relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters. Pursuant to the three-year agreement, Yamaha will assist T-BART by providing a Yamaha F115 outboard and other financial backing.

Yamaha Rightwaters supports T-BART’s mission to assist stranded boaters from open water to a safe harbor, such as a dock or launch ramp. Known for an unwavering commitment to help boaters 365 days a year for the past 20 years, T-BART aided 1,820 vessels from 2000 to 2022.

“The Yamaha Rightwaters team understands the need for promoting safe boating, not just on Tellico Lake, but all waterways,” said Joe Filosi, Director of Professional Relations. “We don’t have time to worry about our equipment while assisting stranded boaters. The Yamaha-powered rescue boats allow us to have unmatched reliability so we can focus on helping others.”

T-BART is a non-profit organization providing free assistance to boaters on Tellico Lake. As a part of the organization’s mission to promote safe boating, T-BART offers a personal flotation device (PFD) loan program in six locations on Tellico Lake. This program provides the public with free use of PFDs on a first-come, first-serve basis. The goal of the program is to increase PFD use during water-based activities.

“Stranded boats can become a hazard,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Not only is T-BART contributing to boater safety every day, but they are also eliminating the potential of castaway boats from becoming a safety risk.”