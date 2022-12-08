Brunswick named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Brunswick Corporation has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the third consecutive year.

“We are delighted to see our long-term commitment to sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion recognized with this prestigious award,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “These initiatives are pillars of our strategy and culture at Brunswick.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The award recognizes U.S. companies for their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to ESG initiatives.