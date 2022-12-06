Wakesports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

The 2022 Wakesports Hall of Fame class of inductees includes some of the sport’s most influential and notable visionaries from wake sport’s earliest years before the sports were accepted as the popular action sports they are today.

The Wakesports Hall of Fame Board of Directors ratified the 2022 Class of Inductees including pioneering athletes Shawn Watson, Australia’s Daniel Watkins, Chase Heavener, Melissa Marquardt, and wake surfing legend Drew Danielo. In the coveted Innovators category, the Hall of Fame welcomes legendary surfboard shaper and early skurfing pioneer Allan Byrne along with one of wakeboarding’s earliest and most influential wakeboard shapers, Rich Nolan. The 2022 Class also includes lifetime achievement recognition for pioneering wakeboarder and well-known event organizer, Chris Bischoff. Famous chroniclers Kelly Kingman and G Bradley were inducted in the media category.

Each year, the Wakesports Hall of Fame fields nominations and through a panel of veteran industry leaders confirms the prestigious class of inductees that will be bestowed the eternal honor of becoming a Wakesports Hall of Fame member.

The Wakesports Hall of Fame will permanently enshrine these new members into its hallowed halls with 55 well-known current members such as Scott Byerly, Herb O’Brien, Jimmy Redmon, Shaun Murray, Parks Bonifay, Darin Shapiro and Zane Schwenk, among others (view the complete list here).

The induction ceremony honoring both the 2022 class and next year’s 2023 class as well as any previously unrecognized members from prior classes will be held at a place and time in 2023 to be determined.