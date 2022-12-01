Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine

Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership.

“Larson Marine is a family-owned business that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community – this is in lockstep with Tommy’s,” said Matt Borisch, president, Tommy’s Boats LLC. “We are honored to be entrusted in growing the legacy of Bob and Craig Larson by adding such a strong team to the Tommy’s family. We could not be more excited to continue our growth in California!”

“We are grateful to have been a part of our customers’ and employees’ lives over the past 53 years. They are truly our extended family,” said Craig Larson, owner, Larson Marine. “We are so excited for the future, as we are confident that those traditions and commitment to service will carry on with Tommy’s, in addition to the many benefits and opportunities Tommy’s will bring.”

“Tommy’s welcomes all Larson’s Marine customers as it continues to bring the absolute best products and services to the families of each community while striving to exceed all their expectations,” said Borisch. “Normal business operations will not be interrupted, and all sales and services will continue to be delivered.”