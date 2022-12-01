Former MasterCraft CEO joins Marine Concepts

Kanbrick has announced the appointment of Terry McNew as CEO of Marine Concepts, a marine aftermarket platform.

McNew previously served as CEO of MasterCraft. He led notable acquisitions, including Crest and NauticStar, while also launching the Aviara brand. More recently, McNew served as CEO of Klaussner Home Furnishings. McNew assumes the role from founder Randy Kent, who remains a partner and owner in the business.

“We’re excited to bring Terry aboard as we build a strong marine platform together,” said Kanbrick Co-Founder Tracy Britt Cool. “We’re aligned in our vision to develop the preeminent platform to better serve the needs of recreational boating enthusiasts, and it’s clear that Terry’s in-depth experience and passion for boating will help take Marine Concepts to the next stage. We’re excited to work together to continue to strengthen Marine Concepts’ reputation and deepen the loyalty among boaters that Randy and the team have earned over the last 17 years.”

“I’m thrilled to join Marine Concepts,” McNew said. “Randy and the team have created the world’s best boat cover, and I look forward to building on its success by entering new markets, expanding our product offering, and acquiring additional high quality after-market marine products that deliver a world-class experience for boaters.”