Docks and Marinas Course returns to AMI conference

Association of Marina Industries

After a five-year hiatus, the Docks and Marinas course, sponsored by Booyah Clean, will be offered as part of the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) 2023 Conference & Expo scheduled for Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, 2023, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. This course focuses on technical discussions of the issues and problems in marina design, maintenance and operations.

The Docks and Marinas course is designed so participants can earn 15 continuing education units (CEUs), issued by University of Wisconsin. To earn the CEUs, a participant must attend a full-day program on Monday, January 30, 2023, and attend the design and engineering breakout sessions and keynotes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Course faculty includes instructors from the University of Wisconsin and the University of Ohio, as well as industry leaders and veterans in marina design Just a few of the topics the course will cover include Marina Loads and Mooring; Revetments, Bulkheads, and Pile Systems for Lateral Loading and Retention; and Minding your P’s and Q’s (piers and quays) When Laying Out a Marina.

The course registration fee is $1,195 (by Nov. 15, 2023) and $1,495 after that date. The fee includes breaks, lunches, receptions, all AMI Conference educational sessions, social events, and unlimited access to the exhibit hall.

“The absence of the Docks and Marinas course previously presented by University of Wisconsin left a gap in training for this very important segment of our industry. With the industry growing, expansion and refit happening at a record pace, and storms creating unimaginable destruction, the reinvention of the program couldn’t have come at a better time,” says AMI Chair, John Swick. “We feel the AMI Conference & Expo is the ideal place for this event as it dovetails perfectly with the design and engineering content we have been delivering for many years now.”

"The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a long history of providing engineering and technical know-how direct to practitioners in the form of short courses and training modules such as the long-running Docks and Marinas© course. We are pleased to have continued involvement and direction in this new chapter of Docks and Marinas," said James Tinjum, UW director of geological engineering.