Coast Guard Foundation announces 2022 salute to the Coast Guard event

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today the New York Salutes the Coast Guard event will be held October 6 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City. The evening will highlight the missions and service of U.S. Coast Guard personnel in the Northeast.



Now in its 40th year, New York Salutes the Coast Guard brings together Coast Guard leaders, industry executives, congressional and government officials, and Coast Guard supporters for a night of patriotic fanfare. Performances include the Coast Guard Band and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Glee Club. The Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan, First Coast Guard District Commander, Rear Admiral John Mauger, and Coast Guard Sector New York Commander, Captain Zeita Merchant are scheduled to attend along with other Coast Guard personnel.



Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod will be recognized at the event for a March 2, 2021, joint rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard, Canada Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Air Force. The combined forces rescued thirty-one people from the Atlantic Destiny, a 143-foot Canadian commercial fishing vessel, 130 nautical miles south of Nova Scotia, Canada. Shortly after 7 p.m. a call came in that the vessel had become disabled with a fire on board and was taking on water. The weather on scene was 35 mph winds with 15-foot seas. Each of the 31 crew members aboard the ship, was safely removed in a coordinated effort, many hoisted by helicopter. The vessel sank to the bottom shortly after 9:30 a.m. the next day.



“The brave men and women of the Coast Guard are often called upon to act under challenging conditions,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of these individuals, they were able to work with other agencies to rescue the crew of the Atlantic Destiny. We look forward to recognizing them in New York.”



Dinner sponsors include the Hornblower Group, which owns City Experiences and Statue City Cruises, the American Bureau of Shipping, Goldman Sachs, L3Harris Technologies, Liberty Maritime Corporation, McAllister Towing & Transportation, Munich RE and the New York Shipping Association.



The Coast Guard Foundation’s New York Salutes The Coast Guard will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City. The event, which includes a reception and dinner, will begin at 6 p.m.



To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.