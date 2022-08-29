Perko names new VP of sales and marketing

Perko -- a Miami-based manufacturer of various boatbuilding components -- recently announced Michael DeLillo has been appointed vice president of sales and marketing for the company. DeLillo is replacing George Bellwoar, who will be retiring later in the year, though the company said Bellwoar will stay on part-time to help with the transition.

DeLillo will oversee sales, marketing, and execution of the company’s growth strategy domestically and internationally. The industry veteran relocated to South Florida and joins a company over 100 years old, with a complete vertically integrated manufacturing facility, where all components are made in the USA.

“I am excited to join the Perko team, and look forward to the opportunity to continue to provide quality marine products made right here in the USA,” DeLillo said. “Perko is a great company with a stellar reputation for serving the boat, yacht, and commercial marine industry."

DeLillo is an experienced marketing, brand, and product executive, with a background in engineering, yacht manufacturing, and diesel engine products.

“We are pleased to have Michael onboard, his background and industry experience will be a natural fit for promoting both our legacy, and new products," Perko president Fred Perkins said.