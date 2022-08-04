Coast Guard Foundation appoints Hodges Gulf Coast regional director

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that Kelly P. Hodges recently joined the Foundation’s fundraising team. In her new position as regional director for the Gulf Coast, she will work closely with Coast Guard units in Texas, Louisiana and throughout America’s heartland to identify and fulfill education, morale and wellness, and family support for Coast Guard members.



“We are so pleased Kelly has joined the Coast Guard Foundation team,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “With her proven track-record in fundraising and distinguished career with major non-profit organizations, we are confident that she will be of great service to the brave men and women of the Coast Guard serving in the Gulf Coast and heartland of America.”



Hodges brings more than 20 years of fundraising, strategic planning, nonprofit management and public relations experience to her role at the Coast Guard Foundation. Throughout her career, she has filled leadership roles within healthcare, education and community-centered non-profit organizations. She is a graduate of Grambling State University, located in Grambling, Louisiana.



“I am honored to join the Coast Guard Foundation team to deliver critical support to the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and their families,” said Hodges.