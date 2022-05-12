Fastmount founder Gregg Kelly steps down

Gregg Kelly, founder

Gregg Kelly, Founder of NZ-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems, has stepped down as Director and Head of Technical, 18 years after starting the company.

Fastmount was recently acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) and Gregg will be succeeded by newly appointed General Manager Keith Pratt.

Kelly founded Fastmount in 2004 to realize a solution for hidden panel mounting on superyacht interiors. He created a small team around him to bring the system to superyacht and leisure boat interiors, as well as the commercial architectural, aviation and recreational vehicle industries. Now in 2022, the business has 38 global distributors and plans to further expand into adjacent markets under NGH ownership.

“It has been an incredible journey to lead Fastmount to where it is today. It has been nothing but fun to grow the business alongside our distributors and customers over the past 18 years," said Kelly. "I’ve been working closely with Keith for the last 6 months to hand over the keys, and I’m confident that he and the NGH team have what it takes to bring Fastmount to the next level."

Pratt brings industry experience with him, having held previous roles in superyacht interior design and retail design. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Fastmount – since working at Alloy Yachts when we embraced the first Fastmount clip developed by Gregg. I have championed the product ever since and am proud to be a part of the team taking Fastmount into the future,” said Pratt.

Gregg Kelly will remain a shareholder of Nautical Group Holdings.