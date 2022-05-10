MarineMax hires SVP of People Strategy

MarineMax recently announced its hiring of Beth Garland as its new senior vice president of people stratgey.

“I am pleased to welcome Beth Garland to the MarineMax family, as the senior vice president of people strategy," Brett McGill, MarineMax CEO and president, said. "Beth’s 25-plus years of experience in human resources and operations will help us as we continue to grow our organization globally. Her extensive experience will bring new ideas, and her passion for building a strong team and company culture aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”



MarineMax has a long-term focus on team members, as demonstrated by its rigorous hiring process, innovative executive and managerial coaching, and succession planning. The company said Garland’s strong strategic skills will elevate and advance initiatives to enhance team member engagement, strengthen professional development opportunities, expand benefits and retain and grow the team.

Garland has extensive management and leadership capabilities with a proven track record of cross-functional team building to create positive results. She is also a frequent public speaker and has been promoted from Volunteer Leadership Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society to the Southwest Florida Area Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society. Garland and her husband, Taylor, reside in Tampa with their 10-year-old twins. They volunteer at the children’s school and spend family time on or near the water.