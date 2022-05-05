OneWater Marine releases second quarter report

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) has announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We had another exceptional quarter, delivering 34% revenue growth, expanding gross margins by 530 basis points and driving EPS up 39% year-over-year. In the fiscal second quarter, we also completed the acquisitions of JIF Marine and YakGear, accelerating our parts and services revenue that saw a 178% increase, while at the same time further diversifying our business,” commented Austin Singleton, CEO, OneWater. “Cycling an incredible quarter last year, we also saw an increase of 8% in same store sales, demonstrating the strength of our team, platform and inventory management tools.”

“During the quarter, we announced our inaugural share repurchase program, highlighting the Board’s conviction of our strategy and long-term value creation opportunity. Combining a strong foundation with our multi-pronged, tried and true acquisition playbook, we continue to work towards driving returns for our shareholders for many years to come,” concluded Singleton.

Revenue for fiscal second quarter 2022 was $442.1 million, an increase of 34.1% compared to $329.6 million in fiscal second quarter 2021, and was primarily due to our increase in same-store sales and revenue from acquired businesses, with strong contribution from acquired revenues related to service, parts and other sales. During fiscal second quarter 2022 same-store sales increased 8%, following a 57% increase in second quarter 2021, as a result of the continued strong demand environment. New and pre-owned boat revenue increased 21.0% and 35.3%, respectively, driven by a significant increase in the average unit price of new boats and a modest increase in the average unit price of pre-owned boats. Finance & insurance income was up 26.8% compared to the prior year and service, parts and other sales was up 177.6% as a result of the Company’s acquisition activity to expand the higher margin, less cyclical service, parts & other revenues.

Gross profit totaled $142.5 million for fiscal second quarter 2022, up $53.8 million from $88.8 million for fiscal second quarter 2021. Gross profit margin of 32.2% increased 530 basis points compared to the prior year period driven by the shift in the mix and size of boats sold, dynamic pricing and the sharp increase in higher margin service, parts & other sales during the quarter.

Fiscal second quarter 2022 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $75.5 million, or 17.1% of revenue, compared to $48.3 million, or 14.7% of revenue, in fiscal second quarter 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to higher variable personnel costs driven by the increased level of profitability.

Net income for fiscal second quarter 2022 totaled $42.4 million, compared to $30.6 million in fiscal second quarter 2021. The significant increase was primarily due to the elevated gross profit and significant increase in service, parts and other income during the period.

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal second quarter 2022 was $2.54 per diluted share, compared to $1.83 per diluted share in 2021. For fiscal second quarter 2022, charges related to transaction costs and contingent consideration adversely impacted diluted earnings per share. This amount, tax effected at 25%, was $0.13 per share.

Fiscal second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased 64.7% to $66.1 million, compared to $40.1 million for fiscal second quarter 2021 (see reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures).

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $83.0 million, an increase of $6.3 million compared to $76.7 million as of March 31, 2021. Total inventory as of March 31, 2022, increased sequentially to $293.2 million compared to $248.2 million on December 31, 2021. As expected, the Company was able to start building inventory levels ahead of the summer selling season despite continued challenges in the supply chain. Total long-term debt as of March 31, 2022, was $338.7 million, and adjusted long-term net debt (net of $83.0 million cash)1 is 1.2 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA.