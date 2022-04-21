TowBoatUS expands into North Carolina

Former fishing guide and lead towboat captain Seth Owens, opened his first 24/7 on-water recreational boat towing and assistance company, TowBoatUS Lake Hartwell, S.C., three years ago. He then added a second location, TowBoatUS Lake Keowee, S.C., last year.

Now Owens has expanded of his company’s footprint by adding two new TowBoatUS ports in North Carolina, TowBoatUS Jordan Lake and TowBoatUS Falls Lake. The company tows disabled vessels to launch ramps, marinas and repair facilities, and provides battery jumps, soft ungrounding services and fuel drop-offs. All locations are part of a nationwide TowBoatUS network of more than 300 ports and more than 600 red TowBoatUS response vessels.

The company’s towboats are fully rigged for towing and homeported on Jordan Lake at Crosswinds Marina and at Rolling View Marina on Falls Lake.

All of the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed. Separate from BoatUS towing services, the company also offers boat salvage, transport and environmental remediation services.