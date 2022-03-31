Yamaha creates new Marine External Affairs Division

Yamaha announced the creation of a new Marine External Affairs Division designed to strengthen government affairs activities, increase sustainability efforts and enhance external communications. Martin Peters assumes the role of Division Manager, leading all Yamaha Marine External Affairs initiatives including government relations, corporate social responsibility/sustainability and Yamaha Marine communications and video teams.

“The Marine External Affairs Division, under the proven leadership of communications veteran Martin Peters, gives Yamaha the ability to expand sustainability initiatives and marine industry advocacy efforts while paving the way for growth and innovation,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Moving forward, this division will continue to promote Yamaha Marine products and technology while also raising a voice for our industry in Washington D.C. and state legislatures as we work to ensure the conservation of U.S. waterways and fisheries, promote responsible angler practices and maintain access to waterways.”

In addition to communications and advocacy, the Marine External Affairs Division also includes all Yamaha Rightwaters initiatives. Introduced in the United States in 2019, Yamaha Rightwaters is an international sustainability program that champions environmental stewardship and supports marine habitat protection, management and restoration through education, scientific research and partnerships to ensure healthy marine ecosystems for generations to come.

Under the Yamaha Rightwaters banner, the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit pledges to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. With manufacturing facilities in six states and office or other facilities in two others, plans for solar installations are underway as the first phase of the plan.

Peters joined Yamaha in 2006 and played an integral part in establishing government relations, advocacy, conservation and Yamaha Rightwaters sustainability efforts for Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. In his new role as Division Manager of Marine External Affairs, he will continue to lead teams that create communication strategies that support the marine brand. Peters reports to Ben Speciale, president of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.