Nautical Ventures becomes exclusive Florida Aqua Kart dealer

Aqua Kart, the innovative go-kart-inspired watercraft company, announced a new partnership that will appoint Nautical Ventures as the exclusive dealer in the state of Florida.

The Aqua Kart is the world's first jet boat to provide the sensation of driving on water thanks to its foot throttle, racing-style bucket seat, and steering wheel. Drivers can experience the thrill of motorsport with the freedom of open water!

“The Aqua Kart fits perfectly within Nautical Ventures’ product line of exclusive water toys,” says Maxx Graver, president of Aqua Kart. “Nautical Ventures has established a strong reputation for providing the best products and service to all boating and water sport enthusiasts in the state of Florida. We are excited to introduce a new experience on water to the largest recreational boating market in the world."

The partnership officially kicks off with a joint appearance at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, February 16-20, where Aqua Kart will be displayed as one of Nautical Ventures’ exciting new product offerings in the AquaZone, part of Informa’s Experiential Activity Zone just outside the convention center. This will be followed up with their appearance at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 24-27 when Aqua Kart will be giving live demonstrations of its product in Nautical Ventures’ AquaZone in-water attraction near the “Come-By-Boat” docks.

“The AquaKart makes a great addition to our eclectic lineup of water toys and will dovetail nicely into the inventory we have on-hand for charter vessels," Nautical Ventures CEO Roger Moore said. "It will also be an alluring product for our customers who live an active Florida watersports lifestyle. The AquaKart is both eye-candy and fun to ride!”