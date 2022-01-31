Minneapolis Boat Show kicks off show season with strong sales

The 2022 Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show® Presented by Discover Boating™ kicked off NMMA’s winter boat show season with strong momentum, attracting more than 21,000 attendees throughout its four-day run, Jan. 20-23.

Despite Covid and weather-related challenges, the overall sentiment from exhibitors was reportedly positive, with many reporting strong sales and leads from eager, qualified customers.

“We were happy to welcome back loyal boat show attendees and new boating enthusiasts who entered the market in the last two years,” said Darren Envall, show manager and NMMA vice president. "The Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show helped to foster relationships with new and old customers alike, and it was a pleasure working with our exhibitors to deliver a safe and successful 2022 show, showcasing best-in-class boating innovation. We can’t wait to start planning for 2023!"