Sea Ray’s Sundancer 370 Outboard receives GOOD DESIGN award

Sea Ray 370 Outboard receives GOOD DESIGN award

As the first boat to showcase the new Sea Ray design language, the Sundance's 370 Outboard has been honored with a 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award in the Product Design – Transportation category.

Each year, the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. present the Museum's GOOD DESIGN Awards Program to recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. Founded in Chicago in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is the world’s oldest and most prestigious program for design excellence.

Submissions for the GOOD DESIGN Awards Program are judged by a jury of distinguished design professionals, leading industry specialists and design press on specific criteria for the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, and energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment. Winners must demonstrate quality design excellence beyond the standard for ordinary consumer products and graphics. For 2021, more than 1,100 visionary designs from leading manufacturers and firms from over 50 nations were awarded.

“The Sundancer 370 Outboard is a modern take on an American classic, and it’s an honor for Sea Ray and our design team to receive a GOOD DESIGN Award,” said Charlie Foss, Brunswick Boat Group vice president of design. “This long-standing award by the Chicago Athenaeum recognizes both design and product and acknowledges the team’s efforts to reinvent Sea Ray through inspired design.”

A fusion of performance and beauty, the Sundancer 370 Outboard embodies Sea Ray’s new design language established to help direct the future of its designs. Every inch of the vessel has been thoughtfully considered to maximize space and function, from the three-position transom seat to the expansive C-shaped bow seating.