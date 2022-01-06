Cheryl Miller joins West Marine as CFO

West Marine, Inc. the nation's leading omni-channel provider of products, services, and expertise for the marine aftermarket, announces the appointment of Cheryl Miller as Chief Financial Officer. She joins the company's senior leadership team and reports to Eric Kufel, CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl to the West Marine team,” said Eric Kufel, CEO of West Marine. “Cheryl brings a wealth of financial leadership, operational excellence and digital transformation experience that will help us build upon our leadership position. Her proven track record of performance, along with her passion for boating, makes her an ideal addition to the executive team during this exciting period of growth for the company.”

Miller is a highly experienced and successful executive with over 25 years of experience in financial and operating leadership in large scale public and private growth companies. Most recently, Miller served as CFO at JM Family Enterprises, Inc, an $18 billion diversified automotive company ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies. As a member of their Executive Management Team, she led all financial operations and directed the development and implementation of JM Family’s long-range planning and strategies for future growth.

Prior to JM Family Enterprises, Miller spent 11 years with AutoNation, where following nearly 6 years as Chief Financial Officer, she was named the first female CEO of a publicly traded automotive retailer. Miller was responsible for all strategic, operational, financial, human capital and business-building activities of the company. At AutoNation, Miller drove all-time record quarterly and annual financial performance through a combination of focused operational improvements and continued expansion of brand and digital capabilities. AutoNation is the largest automotive retailer in the U.S. with nearly $21 billion in annual revenue, providing new and pre-owned vehicles and associated services at more than 325 locations in the U.S., including new vehicle franchises representing 32 different new vehicle brands, AutoNation-branded collision centers, AutoNation USA used car stores, automotive auctions and parts.