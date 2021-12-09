2022 MIBS Innovation Awards issues call for entries

The 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards program is now accepting submissions. The program provides the opportunity for eligible exhibitors to enter new products into 22 product categories.

The program is eligible to contracted Miami Boat Show exhibitors who meet the program rules and regulations. Deadline for entries is January 13, 2022.

Interested in learning more? Visit the Miami Innovation Awards webpage for complete details or contact Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org.